International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/israeli-army-warns-un-gaza-north-population-should-relocate-within-24-hours-1114161366.html
Israeli Army Warns UN Gaza North Population Should Relocate Within 24 Hours
Israeli Army Warns UN Gaza North Population Should Relocate Within 24 Hours
The Israeli military has notified the United Nations that the entire population of Gaza north, or approximately 1.1 million people, and the UN staff should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, told Sputnik on Thursday.
2023-10-13T04:21+0000
2023-10-13T04:21+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
the united nations (un)
gaza
antonio guterres
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114041504_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_74b2abb01d76c968b27034c110322104.jpg
"Today [12 October] just before midnight local time, team leaders of the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Department of Safety and Security in Gaza were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours. This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people. The same order applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities – including schools, health centres and clinics," Dujarric said in a statement said. The UN believes it is "impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences." "The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/state-of-shock-how-is-israel-dealing-with-hamas-offensive-1114146934.html
gaza
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114041504_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fd9f9b414b457c2f58c10a1b1bb3cef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli army, gaza north population, un secretary general antonio guterres, united nations
israeli army, gaza north population, un secretary general antonio guterres, united nations

Israeli Army Warns UN Gaza North Population Should Relocate Within 24 Hours

04:21 GMT 13.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZIsraeli army soldiers are positioned with their armoured vehicles near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 9, 2023.
Israeli army soldiers are positioned with their armoured vehicles near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZ
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Israeli military has notified the United Nations that the entire population of Gaza north, or approximately 1.1 million people, and the UN staff should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Today [12 October] just before midnight local time, team leaders of the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Department of Safety and Security in Gaza were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours. This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people. The same order applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities – including schools, health centres and clinics," Dujarric said in a statement said.
The UN believes it is "impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences."
"The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," the statement said.
Israeli soldiers take position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
Analysis
State of Shock: How is Israel Dealing With Hamas Offensive?
02:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала