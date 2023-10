Israeli Army Calls on Civilians of Gaza City to Evacuate Southwards 'For Their Own Safety'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday that it has called on all civilians of Gaza City to evacuate southwards "for their own safety."

"The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza," the IDF said on Telegram, adding that the city's population will be able to return to their homes "only when another announcement permitting it is made."

The IDF claimed that forces of Palestinian movement Hamas "are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians," adding that it will "continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians."

The IDF also called on civilians not to approach "the area of the security fence with the State of Israel."