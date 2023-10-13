https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/putin-holds-press-conference-on-results-of-cis-summit-1114171010.html
Putin Holds Press Conference on Results of CIS Summit
Putin Holds Press Conference on Results of CIS Summit
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of the CIS Heads of State Summit, held in Bishkek.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of the CIS Heads of State Summit, held in Bishkek. The meeting was expected to discuss key decisions on expanding and strengthening cooperation among CIS member states in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev attended the summit.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to find out more!
Putin Holds Press Conference on Results of CIS Summit
The summit bringing together all the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) began on 13 October in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of the CIS Heads of State Summit, held in Bishkek.
The meeting was expected to discuss key decisions on expanding and strengthening cooperation among CIS member states in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev attended the summit.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to find out more!