WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Press Conference on Results of CIS Summit
Putin Holds Press Conference on Results of CIS Summit
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of the CIS Heads of State Summit, held in Bishkek.
2023-10-13T13:20+0000
2023-10-13T13:20+0000
world
bishkek
kyrgyzstan
commonwealth of independent states
cis
vladimir putin
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of the CIS Heads of State Summit, held in Bishkek. The meeting was expected to discuss key decisions on expanding and strengthening cooperation among CIS member states in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev attended the summit.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Putin's press conference marks end of CIS summit
13:20 GMT 13.10.2023
The summit bringing together all the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) began on 13 October in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of the CIS Heads of State Summit, held in Bishkek.
The meeting was expected to discuss key decisions on expanding and strengthening cooperation among CIS member states in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev attended the summit.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to find out more!
