Putin Visit to China Confirmed; Trump Leading Biden in Polls; Month of Action Against Africom

Former President Trump may be pulling away from Joe Biden as he holds a 9-point lead in Pennsylvania and a 4-point lead overall.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. President Putin has lamented the absence of smart politicians in the West. Regis Tremblay says that when he looks at the Biden White House and the unelected leaders in the EU, he sees they are not ignorant; they know what they are doing and have been placed in power to take the position they hold. Tremblay says that the people of the EU are turning out against the policies that they are imposing.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Asia. A Senate delegation led by Chuck Schumer is causing headaches in China. Caleb Maupin asks what the point of this trip may be. He says that the US refuses to take the actual steps needed to bring detente with the Asian giant. Also, whenever there is an attempt to improve relations with China, certain financial interests thwart the effort.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. President Biden's foreign policy has been a disaster. Dr. Horne says that Black America is missing in action regarding foreign policy. He argues that the attack on Paul Robeson is a significant reason for this dynamic. He also says that the US ruling elite is unable to discipline its members. He says that sending the US navy to the Middle East could portend a catastrophic attack on Iran. Dr. Horne also says that Biden has worsened relations with Africa.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. Former President Trump may be pulling away from Joe Biden as he holds a 9-point lead in Pennsylvania and a 4-point lead overall. Ted Rall says that the candidacies of Cornel West and RFK Jr will significantly impact the election. He says this poll adds to a previous poll that showed Trump 10 points ahead on a national level. Ted also says Biden may not be the nominee, and he may be forced to step aside.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Russia and China argue that an independent Palestinian state is the only diplomatic solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. Laith Marouf argues that even the UN creation of the state of Israel said there has to be a Palestine state and the Palestinians are not to be discriminated against. Laith also says that the GOP is dysfunctional, but they have people who push back against their leaders regarding Ukraine.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents", joins us to discuss the Black Alliance for Peace. The Black Alliance for Peace is holding a month of action against Africom. Margaret Kimberly says that the US has divided the world into command structures. Africom gives the US military control over most African nations. She reminds us about the destruction of Libya and the current interference in Niger.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The White House is planning military aid for numerous conflicts simultaneously. Dr. Tauheed says it is convenient timing that the GOP has said it was not including support in its latest budget move, and now the Biden administration is lumping the funds together. He says that the price of bonds increasing is good for the banks, but the yield is going up, which makes the financial crisis worse.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss prominent news stories. Cell phones are used by big tech to gather information about the users. Steve Poikonen says there is no such thing as privacy, only operational security. He says that data harvesting can be purchased to create a profile on any user.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

