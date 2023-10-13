https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/scalise-nominated-for-house-speaker-as-biden-kicks-off-2024-campaign-1114145205.html

Scalise Nominated for House Speaker as Biden Kicks Off 2024 Campaign

Scalise Nominated for House Speaker as Biden Kicks Off 2024 Campaign

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the nomination of congressman Steve Scalise for the Speaker position in the US House of Representatives.

2023-10-13T04:20+0000

2023-10-13T04:20+0000

2023-10-13T12:47+0000

fault lines

radio

israel

ukraine

steve scalise

donald trump

gaza

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114145038_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d27d34ca268fe1885de95d6881fda243.png

Scalise Nominated for House Speaker as Biden Kicks Off 2024 Campaign On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the nomination of congressman Steve Scalise for the Speaker position in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the nomination of congressman Steve Scalise for the Speaker position in the US House of Representatives.Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentAndrew Langer: Host of the Andrew Langer Show and President of the Institute for Liberty and founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement.Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza, along with the Russian offensive in the Donbass region.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Host Andrew Langer to talk about the nomination by Republican lawmakers of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise as their candidate for House Speaker. Scalise narrowly defeated Trump-endorsed conservative Jim Jordan to clinch the nomination, but he still needs to win over all of Jordan’s backers to secure the role.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with attorney Steve Gill about the 2024 US presidential race as polls indicate Donald Trump is the favorite. Steve would later discuss RFK Jr.'s chances for the US presidency.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

ukraine

gaza

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, steve scalise, israeli bombardment of gaza, russian offensive in the donbass region, 2024 u.s. presidential race