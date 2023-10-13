https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/su-57-fighter-aircraft-reigns-supreme-among-its-contemporaries-1114164525.html

Su-57 Fighter Aircraft Reigns Supreme Among Its Contemporaries

The Su-57's firepower, featuring advanced missiles and hypersonic technology, sets it apart from its counterparts. Its proven combat record and versatile arsenal make it a formidable multirole fighter. With exceptional stealth and maneuverability, the fighter aircraft stands at the forefront of modern aerial warfare.

Russia's superb sentinel of the skies, the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, is designated the superior among peers in firepower capability, according to a Military Watch report.The publication highlighted that this military aircraft's foremost edge lies in its ability to deploy the Vympel R-37M missile (a long-range, hypersonic air-to-air beyond-visual-range-missile).The R-37M's unrivaled performance in air combat is hinged on its launch range (about 200 km), hypersonic speed (roughly Mach 6), maximum altitude of 82,000 feet, and detachable rocket booster (for an extended range of 300–400 km). Consequently, the Su-57 outstrips its American and Chinese peers with twice the range for hitting air targets.As per the report, the Russian fighter distinguishes itself with its extensive and varied arsenal of air-to-ground missiles. The publication suggests that the fighter aircraft could deploy a smaller variant of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile in the coming years.Additionally, the magazine noted that the Su-57 is distinguished as the only fifth-generation fighter to have taken part in genuine air combat and conducted strikes against enemy forces during high-intensity warfare while on active duty.The Sukhoi Su-57 is a fifth-generation versatile multirole fighter. Its prowess excels in air-to-air engagements, naval offensives, and ground assaults. It boasts excellent stealth, extraordinary maneuverability, sustained supersonic flight, integrated avionics systems, and a capacious internal payload.The Su-57 fighter jet is armed with a wide range of weapons. It can launch short-, medium-, and long-range air-to-air missiles and various types of air-to-surface guided missiles like the X-31, X-35, Kh-38, Kh-58, and Kh-59.Additionally, it can carry adjustable aerial bombs weighing from 250 to 1500 kilograms. The Su-57 can carry a maximum combat load of up to 10,000 kg.

