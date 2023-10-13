https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/sunlight-could-potentially-be-used-to-melt-moon-dust-into-roads-landing-pads---study-1114160398.html

Sunlight Could Potentially Be Used to Melt Moon Dust Into Roads, Landing Pads - Study

Sunlight Could Potentially Be Used to Melt Moon Dust Into Roads, Landing Pads - Study

Scientist say that a lens could be constructed that would melt lunar dust into roads and landing pads, protecting equipment and astronauts during future missions.

2023-10-13T03:52+0000

2023-10-13T03:52+0000

2023-10-13T03:49+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

gene cernan

european space agency (esa)

nasa

earth

moon

moon mission

moon base

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113008688_0:109:2096:1288_1920x0_80_0_0_6e917915256ecacc04009f5969e33f5e.jpg

Scientists may be able to use sunlight to melt moon dust into roads and landing pads for future missions, a new study has detailed.Officials have determined that a 2.37-square-meter (25.5 square feet) lens could potentially be used to focus sunlight to melt moon or lunar dust into a hard substance that could be used by future missions to the moon.Lunar dust has long been considered the bane of lunar missions since the lack of an atmosphere on the moon, low gravity and the fine properties of moon dust means the dust gets everywhere, degrading space suits, clogging machinery and damaging scientific equipment. By melting the moon dust, missions would have a hard surface to land and operate. The issues with lunar dust are not theoretical. During the Apollo 17 mission, astronaut Gene Cernan snapped a picture following three moonwalks. The dust, which had already begun to eat through the astronauts’ gloves and suits, covered Cernan, making him look like a futuristic space miner.To conduct their experiment, researchers used a material called EAC-1A, which the European Space Agency developed specifically to mimic lunar soil. Officials used a 50 millimeter (mm) diameter laser to heat the dust to 1,600 degrees Celsius (2,912 degrees Fahrenheit), melting it into triangle shapes 25 mm across over an hour. The shapes, they showed, could be used to create solid surfaces that has the ability to serve as roads and landing pads.At the rate they estimate the lens could work, it would take about 100 days to create a 10 by 10 meter landing pad.While the roads and landing pads would help protect future missions, the lens itself would have no such benefit. “When you accumulate dust on the lens it will sooner or later not function any more,” said Günster. He noted that a vibrating mechanism could help mitigate that issue.While Martian dust and lunar dust have different properties, the moon is not the only place where NASA finds itself combating dust. In 2019, the Opportunity Mars Rover was declared dead after a monthslong dust storm covered its solar panels.The recent findings were published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220915/nasa-perseverance-rover-confirms-organic-matter-in-mars-jezero-crater-soil-samples-1100827424.html

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

moonbase, roads on the moon, uses of lunar dust, landing pad on the moon, moonbase construction, what do we need for a moonbase, melting moon dust