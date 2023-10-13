https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/videos-devastating-tornadoes-leave-trail-of-destruction-in-florida-1114160200.html
Videos: Devastating Tornadoes Leave Trail of Destruction in Florida
Videos: Devastating Tornadoes Leave Trail of Destruction in Florida
Severe weather struck Florida on Thursday, leading to extensive damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles from tornadoes along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
2023-10-13T04:08+0000
2023-10-13T04:08+0000
2023-10-13T04:05+0000
americas
us
florida
national weather service
tornado
tornado
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0d/1114160887_0:213:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc7a308b9a8ebedeff8ff457cc22c2a.jpg
Severe weather that erupted overnight Thursday in Florida prompted multiple reported tornadoes to level widespread damages to homes and businesses along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the Sunshine State. A likely tornado hit Florida's Clearwater Beach, damaging at least two homes. Although no one was injured, images from the scene captured the chaos, with debris strewn across streets and a home's gutter impaling a car's windshield. Local media reported that a 90-year-old woman managed to emerge unscathed in the state despite her home's roof collapsing during the storm.However, the destruction didn't end there; Dunedin, located north of Clearwater Beach, reported downed power lines and buildings with missing walls and blown-out windows. The US National Weather Service has indicated it will assess the damage to confirm if it was indeed caused by a tornado and to determine its strength.Around 65 miles north in Crystal River, Florida, a reported twister wreaked havoc on the town, damaging and destroying numerous businesses and homes. The area miraculously escaped reports of major injuries or deaths, though the destruction was substantial. Most of the closed roads in Citrus County have since reopened, but school was canceled due to the severity of damages.Storms have continued eastward, reaching parts of northeast Florida. An EF2 tornado with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour carved a mile-long path of damage through Palm Coast, causing significant damages to infrastructure but no injuries to local residents.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0d/1114160887_0:0:1820:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_1e6eb26d3f00b90caef999ade915bc98.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us florida tornadoes, clearwater beach tornado damage, dunedin tornado, crystal river tornado, us bad weather, us tornado damage in florida, florida tornado destructions
us florida tornadoes, clearwater beach tornado damage, dunedin tornado, crystal river tornado, us bad weather, us tornado damage in florida, florida tornado destructions
Videos: Devastating Tornadoes Leave Trail of Destruction in Florida
Forecasters had previously warned that hazardous weather conditions were expected to cover the region through early Thursday, with many given notice that power outages were likely to affect many communities.
Severe weather that erupted overnight Thursday in Florida prompted multiple reported tornadoes to level widespread damages to homes and businesses along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the Sunshine State.
A likely tornado hit Florida's Clearwater Beach, damaging at least two homes. Although no one was injured, images from the scene captured the chaos, with debris strewn across streets and a home's gutter impaling a car's windshield.
Local media reported that a 90-year-old woman managed to emerge unscathed in the state despite her home's roof collapsing during the storm.
However, the destruction didn't end there; Dunedin, located north of Clearwater Beach, reported downed power lines and buildings with missing walls and blown-out windows.
The US National Weather Service has indicated it will assess the damage to confirm if it was indeed caused by a tornado and to determine its strength.
Around 65 miles north in Crystal River, Florida, a reported twister wreaked havoc on the town, damaging and destroying numerous businesses and homes. The area miraculously escaped reports of major injuries or deaths, though the destruction was substantial. Most of the closed roads in Citrus County have since reopened, but school was canceled due to the severity of damages.
Storms have continued eastward, reaching parts of northeast Florida. An EF2 tornado with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour carved a mile-long path of damage through Palm Coast, causing significant damages to infrastructure but no injuries to local residents.
Millions of Floridians were under a tornado watch during the peak of the threat, with the potential for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms throughout the day.
Although the storm system was expected to move off into the Atlantic waters during the early afternoon, residents remained on high alert as the tumultuous weather continued to affect the region.