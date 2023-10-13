https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/wh-support-for-ukraine-is-not-indefinite-and-the-blockade-on-gaza-1114159377.html

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including President Zelensky calls for a 'unity tour' in Israel, and Israel says the blockade on Gaza will continue until Hamas releases Israeli hostages.

WH Support for Ukraine is Not Indefinite and The Blockade on Gaza On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including President Zelensky calls for a 'unity tour' in Israel, and Israel says the blockade on Gaza will continue until Hamas Releases Israeli hostages.

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Massive Demonstrations for Palestine in France, The US Thinks They Can Fight Three Proxy Wars at the Same Time, and The Concern of More Countries Joining the Fight Against IsraelCarter Clews - President of Constitutional Rights PAC | The Public Are in Agreement Congress is Broken, Steve Scalise is Just Another Face for the Establishment, and There Needs to be Chaos in Congress Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | US Aid for Ukraine is Running Out, Zelensky Blames Russia for Funding Hamas, and The Populist Revolt in Europe Craig "Pasta" Jardula - Co-Host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup | Biden Makes an Unfound Claim, The White House Walks Back Biden's Comments, and How Hamas Was Created In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Daniel Mcadams about how the American public has been emotionally propagandized into war in the past, Israel is worried about America's low weapons stockpile, and the attention on a bigger war in the Middle East. Daniel talked about the blockade on Gaza and how the media portrays Israel's blockade of fuel, energy, and water against the people living in the Gaza Strip.Rachel spoke with Carter Clews about the lack of work career Steve Scalise has before becoming a Congressman, why Matt Gaetz would support Steve Scalise as Speaker of the House, and why US politicians stay in Washington DC for life. Carter spoke about the way Jim Jordan has transformed in Congress and Carter's support for Byron Donalds as Speaker of the House. Carter explains how Washington works off the three P's (power, prestige, and payola).In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Nebojsa Malic about the US attempts to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, populist revolts in Europe, and Zelensky is desperate for attention. Nebojsa talked about President Zelensky's claims of Russia's involvement with Hamas and President Zelensky's 'unity tour' in Israel. Nebojsa discussed the US attempts to have frozen Russian funds sent to fund Ukraine.Rachel spoke with Pasta Jardula about the selective outrage by the public, the White House has to walk back Biden's claim of forty babies beheaded by Hamas, and Russia's response to the situation between Israel and Palestine. Pasta commented on the antiwar activists in America and how some of them have contradicted themselves and their support for Israeli strikes on Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

