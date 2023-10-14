https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/buzzing-with-ideas-ukraines-government-seeks-lifeline-in-honey-sales-1114165814.html

Buzzing With Ideas: Ukraine's Government Seeks Lifeline in Honey Sales

Buzzing With Ideas: Ukraine's Government Seeks Lifeline in Honey Sales

Necessity is the mother of invention, according to a famous maxim. That's why the government of Ukraine, in partnership with an agro-industrial company, has launched a honey-backed fundraiser to help with demining efforts.

2023-10-14T12:28+0000

2023-10-14T12:28+0000

2023-10-14T12:28+0000

ukraine

russia's special operation in ukraine

west

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15703/25/157032522_0:0:360:203_1920x0_80_0_0_28eb4b1510101c80d9e2f467c2675d9f.jpg

In a desperate move to shore up meagre finances, Ukraine has unveiled a project to finance demining operations. The government aims to raise funds by selling honey extracted from minefields, according to an official statement. The "Honey of Minefields" initiative is a forlorn collaborative venture between Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and agro-industrial firm Kernel.In a rather bizarre twist, Ukrainian diplomats have hatched a plan to tote around jars of sourced honey during their international engagements. Their aim? Employing dumb pretenses to distribute unusual gifts to obtain additional funds from counterparts and sentimental foreigners, all under the guise of "fundraising" for demining certain territories and bolstering finances for arms procurement.The project is slated for launch during next year’s spring season, according to its official site.In January this year, the Ukrainian government’s assessment indicated that mine lands extended over 250,000 square kilometers.According to its latest report, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed that roughly 30 percent of the country's land mass, amounting to more than 174,000 square kilometers, is mined (almost 43,000 acres). This includes private land, vital infrastructure, forests, fields, and reservoirs. The ministry also emphasized that the mined areas consist of 8 million hectares (almost 19.7 million acres).Over the past months, however, Ukraine has been facing an increasingly frosty reception when it comes to foreign aid. This support fatigue is caused by the waning public interest in the conflict, the failure of the overhyped Ukrainian counteroffensive, and growing economic issues throughout the West.Since the conflict started, the Biden administration and the US Congress have provided more than $75Bln in aid to Ukraine. This covers humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to a September report by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.However, the Ukrainian government is still hampered by high levels of corruption. In January, the Zelensky government axed a dozen high-ranking members because of allegations of impropriety. Subsequently, in August, Ukraine's regional heads of military recruitment centers were fired after an audit exposed cases of abuse and self-aggrandizement. In September, the then-defence minister was replaced after several Ukrainian media outlets voiced disappointment about the defense ministry's flawed procurement process.The escalation in the Middle East in October has also caused yet another scandal with Ukrainian arms reportedly emerging in Palestine. These reports were refuted by Kiev. However, Zelensky eventually sacked the head of the military export agency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230131/un-says-alleged-use-of-banned-landmines-by-ukraine-should-be-investigated-1106865620.html

ukraine

west

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

ukraine, demining operations, financing demining, honey of minefields, ministry of foreign affairs, kernel, agricultural field, honey-bearing herbs, bees, landmines, international engagements, spring season, ministry of internal affairs, private lands, vital infrastructure, forests, fields, reservoirs, prime minister, denis shmygal.