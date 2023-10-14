https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/congressman-mistakenly-congratulates-us-navy-with-photo-of-russian-ship-1114190121.html

Congressman Mistakenly Congratulates US Navy With Photo of Russian Ship

Congressman Mistakenly Congratulates US Navy With Photo of Russian Ship

Congressman Cory Mills posted on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, congratulating the day of the US Navy with an image of a Russian ship.

Congressman Cory Mills posted on social network X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the US Navy on reaching its 248th anniversary ... and illustrated his tweet with an image of a Russian ship.Many users in the comments section of the post condemned the Republican Representative for Florida's 7th congressional district for such an oversight, prompting Mills to remove the photo from the post, leaving only the congratulatory text. User Dave Brown noted that Mills was not the only one to blunder while congratulating the Navy on the anniversary of its foundation; Congressman David Trone (Democratic Representative of Maryland's 6th congressional district) attached pictures of Russian naval equipment to his message of goodwill, and the US Department of Homeland Security - Brown added - published a postcard showing a Canadian frigate.In 1972 Admiral Elmo Zumwalt designated October 13 as the official founding date of the US Navy.

