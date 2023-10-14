https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/egypt-turkiye-stress-need-to-provide-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-residents---office-1114204722.html

Egypt, Turkiye Stress Need to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Residents - Office

The Egyptian President and Turkish Foreign Minister discussed the importance of humanitarian aid reaching the residents of Gaza.

"Both sides expressed deep concern as a result of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and emphasised the need to provide safe and urgent access to humanitarian aid to the people in the Gaza Strip, and to not expose them to policies of collective punishment such as siege, starvation or displacement," the office said in a statement, following a meeting between Sisi and Fidan in Egypt. In addition, the parties discussed bilateral relations, noting the importance of their transition "to a new phase in the coming period," the statement added. On the same day, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also emphasized the importance of immediately ending the escalation between Israel and the Gaza Strip and returning to peace talks, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said on X. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On October 9, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.

