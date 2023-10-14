International
France's Louvre Museum Closed for Visitors for Security Reasons
France's Louvre Museum Closed for Visitors for Security Reasons
The Louvre Museum said on Saturday that it was closing its doors for visitors for one day for security reasons amid the introduction of the highest terrorist threat regime across France
"Dear visitors, for security reasons, the Musee du Louvre is closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14. Those who have booked a visit during the day will be reimbursed. Thank you for your understanding," the museum wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).Later in the day, the Parisien newspaper reported as many as 3,000 visitors of the museum had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.Figaro reported on Saturday, citing sources in police, that the visitors of Palace of Versailles had also been evacuated because of reports about an alleged bomb threat, with the police examining the area.On Friday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the country had introduced a terrorist threat regime after the deadly attack on a lyceum in the city of Arras of the Pas-de-Calais department. A 20-year-old knifeman attacked a group of people at the Gambetta-Carnot high school, leaving one person, a math teacher, killed, and several others injured.The attacker was arrested and later identified as a person listed by the French authorities as a radical Muslim who posing a threat to national security.
france
16:23 GMT 14.10.2023
In this Tuesday, June 23, 2020 file photo, the pyramid of the Louvre museum is pictured before a visit ahead of its reopening next July 6, in Paris.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Louvre Museum said on Saturday that it was closing its doors for visitors for one day for security reasons amid the introduction of the highest terrorist threat regime across France after a deadly attack on a lyceum in the country's northern part.
"Dear visitors, for security reasons, the Musee du Louvre is closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14. Those who have booked a visit during the day will be reimbursed. Thank you for your understanding," the museum wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Later in the day, the Parisien newspaper reported as many as 3,000 visitors of the museum had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
Figaro reported on Saturday, citing sources in police, that the visitors of Palace of Versailles had also been evacuated because of reports about an alleged bomb threat, with the police examining the area.
French police officers from the forensic service stand in front of the Gambetta high school in Arras, northeastern France on October 13, 2023, after a teacher was killed and two other people severely wounded in a knife attack, police and regional officials said. The perpetrator has been detained by police, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
World
France Goes to Highest Terror Threat Level After Teacher Killed in Mass Stabbing Attack
Yesterday, 20:54 GMT
On Friday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the country had introduced a terrorist threat regime after the deadly attack on a lyceum in the city of Arras of the Pas-de-Calais department. A 20-year-old knifeman attacked a group of people at the Gambetta-Carnot high school, leaving one person, a math teacher, killed, and several others injured.
The attacker was arrested and later identified as a person listed by the French authorities as a radical Muslim who posing a threat to national security.
