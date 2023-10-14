https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/gaza-evacuation-us-in-niger-speaker-race-continues-1114186812.html

Israel orders 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza as world leaders express concern about the siege of the enclave.

Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the evacuation order of besieged Gaza by Israeli forces, the likelihood that Hezbollah will open a second front in the ongoing war on Gaza, what is know about the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas, statements made by Arab countries about Israel’s response to Hamas’ attack, the Israeli unity government established as a means to coordinate the war, and the Biden administration’s choice to withhold grain from starving Yemen.Editor of the PanAfrican Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the United States government's delayed decision to declare the military takeover in Niger a coup, how the United States and France have competed for influence in West Africa, South Africa's president volunteering to help mediate between Israel and Palestinians, and why nonviolent mechanisms used to pressure South Africa into abandoning its apartheid system still won’t be applied to Israel.Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses the continued disarray plaguing Congressional Republicans as they fail to nominate a House Speaker, whether the Pro Tempore House Speaker could be given the authority to pass an Israel aid package and pass a federal budget, protests in New York City over the war between Israel and Gaza and their potential for violence, and disagreement among Congressional Democrats about how to respond to the war.Founder of Mint Press News Mnar Adley discusses the situation in the West Bank in Palestine as Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir passes out assault rifles to settlers, how Palestinians are attempting to avoid settler violence, the historic death toll in the West Bank over the past year, and more censorship on social media of voices reflecting on Western violence.The Misfits also discuss giant US cars, a boom in non-alcoholic beer sales, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a Canadian town changing a road name to avoid vulgar jokes.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

