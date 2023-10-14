Israel's Evacuation Warning to 1.1 Million Gazans Indicates Potential Ground Assault

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/israels-evacuation-warning-to-11-million-gazans-indicates-potential-ground-assault-1114181215.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including Israel's evacuation warning to 1.1 million Palestinians living in Gaza.

Mohamed Gomaa - RT journalist specializing in Middle Eastern AffairsSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American JournalistScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneThe show kicks off with RT Journalist Mohamed Gomma, who joins to discuss the Israeli military telling the United Nations that more than 1 million Palestinians should evacuate to the southern enclave of Gaza.Then, Attorney and CEO Steve Gill shares his perspective on US Representative Jim Jordan facing accusations of abusing his authority in Trump's Georgia case.The second hour begins with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic joining The Final Countdown to share his expertise on Washington attempting to find a loophole in giving $300 billion of Russia's frozen assets in aid to Ukraine.The show closes with Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis discussing Steve Scalise withdrawing from the House Speaker race.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

