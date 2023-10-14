https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/israels-evacuation-warning-to-11-million-gazans-indicates-potential-ground-assault-1114181215.html
Israel's Evacuation Warning to 1.1 Million Gazans Indicates Potential Ground Assault
Israel's Evacuation Warning to 1.1 Million Gazans Indicates Potential Ground Assault
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including Israel's evacuation warning to 1.1 million Palestinians living in Gaza.
2023-10-14T04:00+0000
2023-10-14T04:00+0000
2023-10-14T11:25+0000
the final countdown
palestine
israel
gaza
donald trump
georgia
jim jordan
russia
ukraine
steve scalise
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0d/1114181058_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_76e7dd1a9be7b67ceef7333bc0b94b5c.jpg
Israel's Evacuation Warning to 1.1 Million Gazans Indicates Potential Ground Assault
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including Israel's evacuation warning to 1.1 million Palestinians living in Gaza.
Mohamed Gomaa - RT journalist specializing in Middle Eastern AffairsSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American JournalistScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneThe show kicks off with RT Journalist Mohamed Gomma, who joins to discuss the Israeli military telling the United Nations that more than 1 million Palestinians should evacuate to the southern enclave of Gaza.Then, Attorney and CEO Steve Gill shares his perspective on US Representative Jim Jordan facing accusations of abusing his authority in Trump's Georgia case.The second hour begins with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic joining The Final Countdown to share his expertise on Washington attempting to find a loophole in giving $300 billion of Russia's frozen assets in aid to Ukraine.The show closes with Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis discussing Steve Scalise withdrawing from the House Speaker race.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
palestine
israel
gaza
georgia
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0d/1114181058_0:40:320:280_1920x0_80_0_0_ea695eb8e0470e46f485e368e3b679a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, situation in gaza, israeli - palestine conflict, hamas
the final countdown, situation in gaza, israeli - palestine conflict, hamas
Israel's Evacuation Warning to 1.1 Million Gazans Indicates Potential Ground Assault
04:00 GMT 14.10.2023 (Updated: 11:25 GMT 14.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics, including Israel's evacuation warning to 1.1 million Palestinians living in Gaza.
Mohamed Gomaa - RT journalist specializing in Middle Eastern Affairs
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
The show kicks off with RT Journalist Mohamed Gomma, who joins to discuss the Israeli military telling the United Nations that more than 1 million Palestinians should evacuate to the southern enclave of Gaza.
Then, Attorney and CEO Steve Gill shares his perspective on US Representative Jim Jordan facing accusations of abusing his authority in Trump's Georgia case.
The second hour begins with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic joining The Final Countdown to share his expertise on Washington attempting to find a loophole in giving $300 billion of Russia's frozen assets in aid to Ukraine.
The show closes with Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis discussing Steve Scalise withdrawing from the House Speaker race.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM