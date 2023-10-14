https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/legal-theft-us-intensifies-push-to-give-ukraine-300-billion-of-frozen-russian-assets-1114173746.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the US' attempt to find legal means to send $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Dimitri Lascaris - Lawyer, Journalist and Political ActivistEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleAfshin Rattansi - Host of Going UndergroundSteve Hayes - Tax Attorney and Chairman for Americans for Fair TaxationIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Dimitri Lascaris about the US' attempt to find a loophole to give Ukraine $300 billion of frozen Russian assets, amid a funding shortage in Washington.In the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo joined the show from Beirut, Lebanon, to discuss the latest from the Israel-Hamas conflict, as the Israeli authorities call on 1.1 million Palestinian civilians to leave areas north of Wadi Gaza for the southern part of the region.Later in the hour, the host of Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi, discussed the reports about Egyptian intelligence notifying Israel about a potential threat before the Hamas attack on the morning of October 7th.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to tax attorney Steve Hayes about congressman Steve Scalise dropping his bid for the House Speakership after failing to garner enough support for the position.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

