International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/legal-theft-us-intensifies-push-to-give-ukraine-300-billion-of-frozen-russian-assets-1114173746.html
'Legal' Theft: US Intensifies Push to Give Ukraine $300 Billion of Frozen Russian Assets
'Legal' Theft: US Intensifies Push to Give Ukraine $300 Billion of Frozen Russian Assets
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the US' attempt to find legal means to send $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
2023-10-14T04:10+0000
2023-10-14T11:43+0000
fault lines
radio
gaza
israel
palestine
ukraine
egypt
benjamin netanyahu
steve scalise
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0d/1114173588_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_76016161df411163a0f3adbafa054870.png
'Legal' Theft: U.S. Intensifies Push to Give Ukraine $300 Billion of Frozen Russian Assets
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the U.S.' attempt to find legal means to send $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
Dimitri Lascaris - Lawyer, Journalist and Political ActivistEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleAfshin Rattansi - Host of Going UndergroundSteve Hayes - Tax Attorney and Chairman for Americans for Fair TaxationIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Dimitri Lascaris about the US' attempt to find a loophole to give Ukraine $300 billion of frozen Russian assets, amid a funding shortage in Washington.In the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo joined the show from Beirut, Lebanon, to discuss the latest from the Israel-Hamas conflict, as the Israeli authorities call on 1.1 million Palestinian civilians to leave areas north of Wadi Gaza for the southern part of the region.Later in the hour, the host of Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi, discussed the reports about Egyptian intelligence notifying Israel about a potential threat before the Hamas attack on the morning of October 7th.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to tax attorney Steve Hayes about congressman Steve Scalise dropping his bid for the House Speakership after failing to garner enough support for the position.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza
israel
palestine
ukraine
egypt
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0d/1114173588_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d12011e18dc609ff1ba69ad52c2fbc1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, frozen russian assets, israel-hamas conflict, situation in gaza, congressman steve scalise
fault lines, frozen russian assets, israel-hamas conflict, situation in gaza, congressman steve scalise

'Legal' Theft: US Intensifies Push to Give Ukraine $300 Billion of Frozen Russian Assets

04:10 GMT 14.10.2023 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 14.10.2023)
Fault Lines
'Legal' Theft: U.S. Intensifies Push to Give Ukraine $300 Billion of Frozen Russian Assets
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the US' attempt to find legal means to send $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
Dimitri Lascaris - Lawyer, Journalist and Political Activist
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
Afshin Rattansi - Host of Going Underground
Steve Hayes - Tax Attorney and Chairman for Americans for Fair Taxation
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Dimitri Lascaris about the US' attempt to find a loophole to give Ukraine $300 billion of frozen Russian assets, amid a funding shortage in Washington.
In the second hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo joined the show from Beirut, Lebanon, to discuss the latest from the Israel-Hamas conflict, as the Israeli authorities call on 1.1 million Palestinian civilians to leave areas north of Wadi Gaza for the southern part of the region.
Later in the hour, the host of Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi, discussed the reports about Egyptian intelligence notifying Israel about a potential threat before the Hamas attack on the morning of October 7th.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to tax attorney Steve Hayes about congressman Steve Scalise dropping his bid for the House Speakership after failing to garner enough support for the position.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала