National Party of New Zealand Wins Parliamentary Election - Electoral Commission
The center-right National Party of New Zealand won the general election, receiving nearly 40% of the vote.
The party received 38.95% of the vote followed by ruling Labour Party with 26.9%, the commission said after counting 100% of the votes. The Green Party took the third place by getting 10.77% of the votes. The members of the National Party are expected to receive a total of 50 seats in the parliament and lead the country's government. Luxon is expected to replace Chris Hipkins as the New Zealand's prime minister. Hipkins conceded his Labour party could not form a government. In January, Hipkins was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader and later sworn in as the prime minister after Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation from the post.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The center-right National Party of New Zealand led by Christopher Luxon has won the general election by securing almost 40% of the vote, the New Zealand Electoral Commission said on Saturday.
The party received 38.95% of the vote followed by ruling Labour Party with 26.9%, the commission said after counting 100% of the votes. The Green Party took the third place by getting 10.77% of the votes.
The members of the National Party are expected to receive a total of 50 seats in the parliament and lead the country's government.
Luxon is expected to replace Chris Hipkins as the New Zealand's prime minister. Hipkins conceded his Labour party could not form a government.
In January, Hipkins was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader and later sworn in as the prime minister after Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation from the post.