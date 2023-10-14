https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/national-party-of-new-zealand-wins-parliamentary-election---electoral-commission-1114203949.html

National Party of New Zealand Wins Parliamentary Election - Electoral Commission

National Party of New Zealand Wins Parliamentary Election - Electoral Commission

The center-right National Party of New Zealand won the general election, receiving nearly 40% of the vote.

2023-10-14T20:07+0000

2023-10-14T20:07+0000

2023-10-14T20:07+0000

world

chris hipkins

green party

jacinda ardern

parliamentary elections

parliament

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105605/99/1056059958_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_f389d1ec1c38db968a0d3dc7914bfbe6.jpg

The party received 38.95% of the vote followed by ruling Labour Party with 26.9%, the commission said after counting 100% of the votes. The Green Party took the third place by getting 10.77% of the votes. The members of the National Party are expected to receive a total of 50 seats in the parliament and lead the country's government. Luxon is expected to replace Chris Hipkins as the New Zealand's prime minister. Hipkins conceded his Labour party could not form a government. In January, Hipkins was unanimously endorsed by the ruling Labour party as its leader and later sworn in as the prime minister after Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation from the post.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new zealand parliamentary election, elections in new zealand, what party controls new zealand government