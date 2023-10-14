https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/steve-scalise-drops-out-of-house-speaker-race-and-uaw-strike-expands-1114185678.html

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a large pro-Palestine rally in New York City, and a Reuters journalist was killed in Southern Lebanon.

Steve Hayes: Tax Lawyer and Expert | Steve Scalise Drops Out of House Speaker Race, Donald Trump is Too Busy to Become the House Speaker, and Republicans Past History on Electing a House SpeakerElijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | Israel Orders Gaza to be Evacuated, the Media Ignore Israeli War Crimes, and Egypt Offers Aid to GazaBrian Wright - California Attorney and Former Radio host | Zoning Laws, California Implements New Mental Health Laws, and Housing in CaliforniaIn the first hour, Rachel spoke with Steve Hayes about Congressman Steve Scalise pulling out of the House Speaker race, Jim Jordan appears as the next in line to be Speaker of the House, and Donald Trump is not prepared to be the Speaker of the House. Steve talked about the past problems Republicans have had in finding a Speaker of the House and the good decision of Steve Scalise withdrawing from the Speaker of the House vote. Steve commented on the chances of Jim Jordan becoming the House Speaker and why Donald Trump is a bad choice to become a temporary Speaker of the House.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Magnier about Egypt offering to open its air corridors to aid Gaza, the Israeli military urged Palestinians to leave Gaza City, and a Reuters video journalist killed in South Lebanon. Elijah discussed his past work covering war zones and how dangerous war zone coverage is for journalists. Elijah spoke on Israel's orders to Palestinians evacuate Gaza and the blockade on Gaza.Rachel spoke with Brian Wright about the housing problems in the United States, California implemented new laws for mental health, and California's conservatorship system. Brian talked about California politicians' failures to address the mental health issue within the state and thirty percent of America's homeless are located in California. Brian talked about the price of housing in America and how unaffordable it has become to buy a home.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

