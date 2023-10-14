https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/us-needs-bold-new-leadership-amid-perfect-storm-of-crises-1114187940.html
US Needs Bold New Leadership Amid ‘Perfect Storm’ of Crises
The US needs stronger and more capable leadership in both the White House and Congress to address crises the nation and the world are facing, including the war between Israel and Hamas and the threat of a government shutdown.
US Needs Bold New Leadership Amid ‘Perfect Storm’ of Crises
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US needs stronger and more capable leadership in both the White House and Congress to address multiple crises the nation and the world are facing, including the war between Israel and Hamas, the conflict in Ukraine, and the threat of a government shutdown, experts told Sputnik.
The US House has continued to remain without a speaker since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted last week, which has delayed voting on funds to support Israel and Ukraine and avoid a government shutdown. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has made an alarming number of public gaffes in recent days and weeks, raising concerns whether the leader will be able to effectively handle an increasing number of crises.
"The nation is facing a crises perfect storm, internationally and domestically," former US Army Lt. Colonel and international consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
"We are faced with potential ever escalating crises around the globe from Ukraine-Russia and growing divisions within Europe to instability throughout Africa, increasing tensions and a pending conflict with China to the most recent reigniting of the Middle East."
More effective leadership is also needed to address challenges on the domestic front - including a looming recession, rising inflation, poor infrastructure, and record level illegal migration.
"We need a real leader, one who takes off the American arrogance and really addresses the challenges confronting us from a well thought out and engaging manner," Rasmussen said. "We need to realize that we are not the only gorilla in the room and we need to engage other great powers to address many challenges together."
Dangerous Incompetence at the Top
Francis Boyle, a professor of international law with the University of Illinois, said he is concerned Biden has exhibited signs of dementia as crises escalate worldwide.
Boyle also said he is concerned that responsibility for handling crises has now fallen into the hands of a "cabal," which includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, among other political insiders.
American University in Moscow President Edward Lozansky further remarked that Biden might well try to escape his enormous litany of catastrophic and discredited policies by gambling even more dangerously by escalating war in Ukraine.
"Overwhelmed by his long list of domestic and foreign problems, bribery accusations, as well as declining health and ratings, he’s seeking to change the subject by hyping the war in Ukraine that might escalate into nuclear World War III," Lozansky told Sputnik.
Former hedge fund manager and historian Charles Ortel said the world is watching Biden and his "inept" cabinet upset bedrock principles of international relations by interfering in the internal affairs of other states.
"On the foreign front, no nation, friend or foe, believes that America remains a beacon of hope, liberty or law and order," Ortel said.