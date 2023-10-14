https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/watch-russian-uav-strikes-ukrainian-troops-in-dugout-in-artemovsk-direction-1114189808.html

Watch Russian UAV Strikes Ukrainian Troops in Dugout in Artemovsk Direction

Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the FPV drone of Airborne Forces servicemen destroying Ukrainian infantry on the Artemovsk direction which tried to take cover in a dugout.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the FPV drone of Airborne Forces servicemen destroying Ukrainian infantry in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), which tried to take cover in a dugout."The operator spotted two Ukrainian servicemen trying to take cover in the dugout of a stronghold and directed an FPV drone to destroy them. The assistant skillfully corrected the operator's work on the approach to the target, and recorded the FPV drone hitting the shelter containing the Ukrainian formation personnel, who were destroyed," the ministry said.

