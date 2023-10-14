https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/what-is-white-phosphorus-that-israel-is-accused-of-using-in-gaza-strip-1114174368.html

What is White Phosphorus That Israel is Accused of Using in Gaza Strip?

Amid the escalation in the Middle East, reports have emerged claiming that Israel has used white phosphorus in its military operations in the Gaza Strip. 14.10.2023, Sputnik International

In course of the ongoing military escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, Human Rights Watch has alleged that the Israel Defense Forces have deployed munitions with white phosphorus, stating that using these munitions endangers the safety of civilians, causing severe and enduring injuries.When asked about the allegation by media sources, the Israeli ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi, stated that "it must be refuted. It is not true. Nowadays, you know, everyone is on social media, and everyone has a mobile phone. It is merely nonsense."White phosphorus has been controversial in warfare for decades - it raises ethical and legal questions, sparking debates on its strategic advantages versus potential harm, as it inflicts horrendous tormenting burns on its victims.Sputnik dissects the complexities of white phosphorus ammunition, exploring its composition and the multifaceted considerations surrounding its deployment on the battlefield.What is White Phosphorus?White phosphorus, characterized chemically as P4, is a highly reactive and flammable chemical element and spontaneously combusts upon exposure to air. Its pure form is that of a waxy solid, translucent in nature, and featuring a distinct pale-yellowish coloring. It has an approximate density of 1.82 grams per cubic centimeter (approx. 0.065 pound per cubic inch). The chemical's molecular structure comprises four phosphorus atoms arranged in a pyramid-like configuration.It maintains a solid form at standard room temperature but undergoes a phase transition at around 44.1oC (111.4 oF), converting into a highly reactive gaseous state. White phosphorus is also hazardous to humans and can cause severe burns upon contact with the skin.What Types of Ammunition Contain White Phosphorus? White phosphorus munitions employ one of the primary forms of the element phosphorus. White phosphorus serves multifaceted roles in ammunition, such as creating smoke screens, offering illumination for troops in low-light situations, and acting as a vital ingredient in incendiary munitions. Notably, it's the primary burning component in munitions with a built-in explosive primer at their base.Smoke-producing white phosphorus munitions are a common sight on the battlefield. They serve various purposes, from infantry smoke grenades to protective grenade launchers mounted on tanks and armored vehicles, forming a component of the ammunition cache for artillery and mortars.According to public information, white phosphorus can be found in several munition categories:Composition of White Phosphorus MunitionsWhite phosphorus ammunition is usually housed in a casing, which can be crafted from various materials, including metal. White phosphorus can come as a gel, powder, or solid inside this container. Other components of white phosphorus munitions, besides the incendiary substance, include:Shell and Filling: The standard munition comprises a shell enclosing the white phosphorus payload. This covering is typically a metal, like steel or aluminum, designed to hold the chemical until it is deployed. The casing may have additional components for stability during flight and impact.Ignition Mechanism: In many situations, an additional igniting agent is integrated to ensure the detonation occurring unhindered when the substance is dispersed. This could be a small explosive charge or a chemical compound designed to assist in ignition.Detonator: If present, the detonator is a small device used to initiate the explosive component of the munition, which can help disperse the white phosphorus upon impact.Stabilization and Deployment Systems: Depending on the particular design, the munition might require stabilization fins or other tools to steer its flight. Also, it could include a deployment system like a parachute or timer to control when and how the white phosphorus is let out.Fuse: Some white phosphorus munitions have a fuse mechanism that controls the timing of the explosion. This can be set to achieve specific effects, such as airburst or ground impact.Effects of White Phosphorus Munitions on HumansThe deployment of white phosphorus ammunition causes a range of devastating damages, leaving severe effects on both humans and the environment. These effects arise from its unique property of igniting upon contact with air, generating intense heat and a reactive chemical compound.Effects on Humans Include:Effects on Environment:Who Bans and Who Uses White Phosphorus Munitions?The escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict came after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7. In response to Hamas' unexpected attack, the Israeli government officially declared a state of war. They authorized substantial military action to counter the threat to southern towns and escalated airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, prompting a reaction from various human rights groups.Under international law, white phosphorus is prohibited for specific uses because of its severe and indiscriminate effects on combatants and civilian populations and its potential to cause devastating damage or losses.Consequently, there are international legal frameworks that address the use of white phosphorus, including:The United States did not initially sign Additional Protocol I and II of 1977 to the Geneva Conventions. These protocols aimed to provide additional protections for victims of armed conflicts, including rules on the use of certain types of weapons and the treatment of civilians and non-combatants.He also recalled that the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed phosphorus munitions "on the territory of the DPR both before and during this conflict ... in the Zaporozhye region, the Kherson region," as "Ukraine adheres to the same barbaric views on the ways of waging war as the United States."

