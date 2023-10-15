International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/at-least-30-people-drown-167-more-missing-after-shipwreck-in-dr-congo---reports-1114218065.html
At Least 30 People Drown, 167 More Missing After Shipwreck in DR Congo - Reports
At Least 30 People Drown, 167 More Missing After Shipwreck in DR Congo - Reports
A ship capsized on the Congo River on Sunday, killing at least 30. 167 more passengers remain missing.
2023-10-15T21:15+0000
2023-10-15T21:15+0000
africa
democratic republic of the congo
ship accident
ship
ship wreckage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114217909_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_464c4f1d4db48ccf715700c0badb69e9.jpg
A ship capsized on the Congo River in the city of Mbandaka in the northwestern Equateur province, with 30 people confirmed dead, the Actualite news outlet reported, citing preliminary data provided by the province's health minister. The ship, which carried 300 passengers as well as cargo, sank due to neglect in navigation as the ship was overloaded and was going at night, the report added. The rescue operation is ongoing, the newspaper also reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20180525/congo-river-victims-1064803514.html
africa
democratic republic of the congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114217909_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_930f2ca8655960a1434349992dcac7ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
congo river, democratic republic of the congo, shipwreck on the congo river
congo river, democratic republic of the congo, shipwreck on the congo river

At Least 30 People Drown, 167 More Missing After Shipwreck in DR Congo - Reports

21:15 GMT 15.10.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / International Rivers / Matadi Bridge on the Congo River
Matadi Bridge on the Congo River - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / International Rivers /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 30 people have drowned after a ship capsized in the northwestern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with 167 more missing, local media reported on Sunday, citing the authorities.
A ship capsized on the Congo River in the city of Mbandaka in the northwestern Equateur province, with 30 people confirmed dead, the Actualite news outlet reported, citing preliminary data provided by the province's health minister.
The ship, which carried 300 passengers as well as cargo, sank due to neglect in navigation as the ship was overloaded and was going at night, the report added.
The rescue operation is ongoing, the newspaper also reported.
Congo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2018
World
At Least 49 Dead After Boat Capsizes on Congo River - Reports
25 May 2018, 11:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала