https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/at-least-30-people-drown-167-more-missing-after-shipwreck-in-dr-congo---reports-1114218065.html
At Least 30 People Drown, 167 More Missing After Shipwreck in DR Congo - Reports
At Least 30 People Drown, 167 More Missing After Shipwreck in DR Congo - Reports
A ship capsized on the Congo River on Sunday, killing at least 30. 167 more passengers remain missing.
2023-10-15T21:15+0000
2023-10-15T21:15+0000
2023-10-15T21:15+0000
africa
democratic republic of the congo
ship accident
ship
ship wreckage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114217909_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_464c4f1d4db48ccf715700c0badb69e9.jpg
A ship capsized on the Congo River in the city of Mbandaka in the northwestern Equateur province, with 30 people confirmed dead, the Actualite news outlet reported, citing preliminary data provided by the province's health minister. The ship, which carried 300 passengers as well as cargo, sank due to neglect in navigation as the ship was overloaded and was going at night, the report added. The rescue operation is ongoing, the newspaper also reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20180525/congo-river-victims-1064803514.html
africa
democratic republic of the congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114217909_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_930f2ca8655960a1434349992dcac7ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
congo river, democratic republic of the congo, shipwreck on the congo river
congo river, democratic republic of the congo, shipwreck on the congo river
At Least 30 People Drown, 167 More Missing After Shipwreck in DR Congo - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 30 people have drowned after a ship capsized in the northwestern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with 167 more missing, local media reported on Sunday, citing the authorities.
A ship capsized on the Congo River in the city of Mbandaka in the northwestern Equateur province, with 30 people confirmed dead, the Actualite news outlet reported, citing preliminary data provided by the province's health minister.
The ship, which carried 300 passengers as well as cargo, sank due to neglect in navigation as the ship was overloaded and was going at night, the report added.
The rescue operation is ongoing, the newspaper also reported.