At Least 30 People Drown, 167 More Missing After Shipwreck in DR Congo - Reports

A ship capsized on the Congo River on Sunday, killing at least 30. 167 more passengers remain missing.

A ship capsized on the Congo River in the city of Mbandaka in the northwestern Equateur province, with 30 people confirmed dead, the Actualite news outlet reported, citing preliminary data provided by the province's health minister. The ship, which carried 300 passengers as well as cargo, sank due to neglect in navigation as the ship was overloaded and was going at night, the report added. The rescue operation is ongoing, the newspaper also reported.

