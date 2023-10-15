International
Blinken Calls on Egypt to Facilitate Safe Withdrawal of Americans From Gaza
Blinken Calls on Egypt to Facilitate Safe Withdrawal of Americans From Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, calling on Egypt to facilitate the safe passage of US citizens and their family members out of Gaza as Israel bombards the region.
"Secretary Blinken reiterated to President El-Sisi the importance of facilitating the safe passage of American citizens and family members from Gaza," the department said in a statement. In addition, Blinken noted the importance of ending hostilities, the statement read, adding that the parties also agreed on the need to resolve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as provide guarantees that the civilian population of the region would not continue to suffer from the conflict. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.
