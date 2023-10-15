https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/chinese-special-envoy-to-visit-middle-eastern-countries-next-week-1114213428.html

Chinese Special Envoy to Visit Middle Eastern Countries Next Week

China's Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue, Zhai Jun, said on Sunday that he will visit Middle Eastern countries next week to help end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and push for peace talks.

"I will visit relevant countries next week in the Middle East to further strengthen coordination with all parties concerned, with a goal to cease fighting, protect civilians, ease the situation and push forward peace talks," Zhai said in an interview with Chinese broadcaster. Zhai also said that the root of the Palestinian issue lies in the fact that the Palestinians' desire for an independent state has been ignored for years. "The solution lies in its [independent state] establishment and the implementation of the two-state solution, which can lead to peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel," Zhai said.

