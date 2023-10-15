https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/chinese-special-envoy-to-visit-middle-eastern-countries-next-week-1114213428.html
Chinese Special Envoy to Visit Middle Eastern Countries Next Week
Chinese Special Envoy to Visit Middle Eastern Countries Next Week
China's Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue, Zhai Jun, said on Sunday that he will visit Middle Eastern countries next week to help end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and push for peace talks.
2023-10-15T12:38+0000
2023-10-15T12:38+0000
2023-10-15T12:38+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
china
palestinians
palestine
hamas
gaza violence
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110626715_0:0:2112:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_af8f3c8cafa98688aafc10d886209165.png
"I will visit relevant countries next week in the Middle East to further strengthen coordination with all parties concerned, with a goal to cease fighting, protect civilians, ease the situation and push forward peace talks," Zhai said in an interview with Chinese broadcaster. Zhai also said that the root of the Palestinian issue lies in the fact that the Palestinians' desire for an independent state has been ignored for years. "The solution lies in its [independent state] establishment and the implementation of the two-state solution, which can lead to peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel," Zhai said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/who-does-russia-support-in-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1114177009.html
israel
china
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110626715_0:0:1584:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_8e1277c4753b677edf614523762d8749.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east, middle east crisis, israel-palestine conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israel hamas
middle east, middle east crisis, israel-palestine conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israel hamas
Chinese Special Envoy to Visit Middle Eastern Countries Next Week
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue, Zhai Jun, said on Sunday that he will visit Middle Eastern countries next week to help end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and push for peace talks.
"I will visit relevant countries next week in the Middle East to further strengthen coordination with all parties concerned, with a goal to cease fighting, protect civilians, ease the situation and push forward peace talks," Zhai said in an interview with Chinese broadcaster.
Zhai also said that the root of the Palestinian issue lies in the fact that the Palestinians' desire for an independent state has been ignored for years.
"The solution lies in its [independent state] establishment and the implementation of the two-state solution, which can lead to peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel," Zhai said.