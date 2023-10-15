https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/israel-postpones-ground-offensive-in-gaza-strip-due-to-bad-weather--reports-1114211502.html
Israel Postpones Ground Offensive in Gaza Strip Due to Bad Weather – Reports
The Israeli military planned to launch a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip this weekend, but postponed it for few days due to weather conditions that would have hampered pilots and drone operators’ ability to support ground forces, US news outlet reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military planned to launch a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip this weekend, but postponed it for few days due to weather conditions that would have hampered pilots and drone operators’ ability to support ground forces, US news outlet reported.
Media cited three senior Israeli military officers who outlined unclassified details about the offensive plan.
According to the plan, the Israeli military is ordered to capture Gaza City and destroy the enclave's current leadership, the Saturday report read, adding that tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers, as well as tanks, sappers and commandos, were expected to participate in the offensive.
Hamas fighters, on their part, plan to ambush Israeli troops from behind
by emerging suddenly from numerous Gaza City's hidden underground tunnels, media reported, citing a Hamas officer.
Earlier in the day, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said Israel was planning an attack on Gaza using bombs equipped with the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kit, which would lead to the complete destruction of the city.