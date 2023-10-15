International
Israel Postpones Ground Offensive in Gaza Strip Due to Bad Weather – Reports
Israel Postpones Ground Offensive in Gaza Strip Due to Bad Weather – Reports
The Israeli military planned to launch a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip this weekend, but postponed it for few days due to weather conditions that would have hampered pilots and drone operators’ ability to support ground forces, US news outlet reported.
Media cited three senior Israeli military officers who outlined unclassified details about the offensive plan.According to the plan, the Israeli military is ordered to capture Gaza City and destroy the enclave's current leadership, the Saturday report read, adding that tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers, as well as tanks, sappers and commandos, were expected to participate in the offensive. Hamas fighters, on their part, plan to ambush Israeli troops from behind by emerging suddenly from numerous Gaza City's hidden underground tunnels, media reported, citing a Hamas officer. Earlier in the day, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said Israel was planning an attack on Gaza using bombs equipped with the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kit, which would lead to the complete destruction of the city.
Israel Postpones Ground Offensive in Gaza Strip Due to Bad Weather – Reports

10:53 GMT 15.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military planned to launch a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip this weekend, but postponed it for few days due to weather conditions that would have hampered pilots and drone operators’ ability to support ground forces, US news outlet reported.
Media cited three senior Israeli military officers who outlined unclassified details about the offensive plan.
According to the plan, the Israeli military is ordered to capture Gaza City and destroy the enclave's current leadership, the Saturday report read, adding that tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers, as well as tanks, sappers and commandos, were expected to participate in the offensive.
Analysis
State of Shock: How is Israel Dealing With Hamas Offensive?
13 October, 02:48 GMT
Hamas fighters, on their part, plan to ambush Israeli troops from behind by emerging suddenly from numerous Gaza City's hidden underground tunnels, media reported, citing a Hamas officer.
Earlier in the day, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said Israel was planning an attack on Gaza using bombs equipped with the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kit, which would lead to the complete destruction of the city.
