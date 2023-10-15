https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/israel-postpones-ground-offensive-in-gaza-strip-due-to-bad-weather--reports-1114211502.html

Israel Postpones Ground Offensive in Gaza Strip Due to Bad Weather – Reports

Israel Postpones Ground Offensive in Gaza Strip Due to Bad Weather – Reports

The Israeli military planned to launch a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip this weekend, but postponed it for few days due to weather conditions that would have hampered pilots and drone operators’ ability to support ground forces, US news outlet reported.

2023-10-15T10:53+0000

2023-10-15T10:53+0000

2023-10-15T10:53+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

israel

hamas

gaza strip

joint direct attack munition (jdam)

middle east

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114041504_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_74b2abb01d76c968b27034c110322104.jpg

Media cited three senior Israeli military officers who outlined unclassified details about the offensive plan.According to the plan, the Israeli military is ordered to capture Gaza City and destroy the enclave's current leadership, the Saturday report read, adding that tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers, as well as tanks, sappers and commandos, were expected to participate in the offensive. Hamas fighters, on their part, plan to ambush Israeli troops from behind by emerging suddenly from numerous Gaza City's hidden underground tunnels, media reported, citing a Hamas officer. Earlier in the day, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said Israel was planning an attack on Gaza using bombs equipped with the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kit, which would lead to the complete destruction of the city.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/state-of-shock-how-is-israel-dealing-with-hamas-offensive-1114146934.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine-israel conflict, palestine-israel crisis, hamas crisis, hamas conflict, israel vs hamas