Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza May Result in Genocide - Arab League and African Union

he Israeli army's plan to launch a ground operation in the Gaza Strip could lead to genocide, the League of Arab States (LAS) and the African Union said on Sunday, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

"An Israeli ground operation would undoubtedly cause a large number of civilian casualties, including women and children, which could lead to unprecedented genocide," the organizations said in a joint statement. The LAS and the African Union emphasized that a political settlement based on the two-state solution remains the only guarantee of security and peace, the statement read.On October 7, the Gaza-based Palestinian faction, Hamas, launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, firing a barrage of missiles and catching the IDF off guard. As a result, many civilians and military personnel were killed or taken hostage. The Israeli government declared a state of war, cut off water and electricity supply to the enclave and launched airstrikes against it, which caused mass casualties.

