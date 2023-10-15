https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/japanese-governments-rating-falls-to-record-low-323-1114216017.html

Japanese Government's Rating Falls to Record Low 32.3%

Japanese Government's Rating Falls to Record Low 32.3%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet showed the lowest approval in 2 years, ending at 32.3%, a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday.

The government's rating fell by 7.5 percentage points compared to September, which is 0.8 points lower than the previous low records set in November and December of last year, the poll showed. The number of respondents unimpressed with the government's performance rose to 52.5% from 39.7% in September, the news agency reported. The survey also found that 58.6% of the Japanese did not expect significant results from the economic reforms announced by the government. Nearly two-thirds believe that taxes should be cut to counteract price increases, which is a measure proposed by the opposition. More than 70% said that the Fukushima water discharge was reasonable, while 20.8% disagreed, the survey showed. The survey was conducted from October 14-15 via a phone interview by calling randomly selected Japanese phone numbers. The number of interviewees was not specified.

