Lebanon to File Complaint With UN Over Israeli Strike That Killed Journalist - Reports

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has instructed the country's mission to the UN to file a complaint over the killing of Lebanese Journalist Issam Abdallah.

Lebanese journalist Issam Abdallah, who worked for Reuters, was killed in the strike. Journalists from the AFP and Al Jazeera were injured.On Friday, Reuters confirmed that Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon as a result of an Israeli strike on a car carrying journalists. Al Jazeera reported that three more journalists were injured in the attack, including two of its employees. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry held Israel responsible for the escalation of the situation and warned that "failing to curb Israel's actions will ignite the entire region, threaten global peace and security, and jeopardize the interests of the world as a whole," the report added. Southern Lebanon came under Israeli shelling after the Israel Defense Forces accused Lebanese armed group Hezbollah of firing rockets into Israeli territory.

