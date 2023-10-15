International
Poland's Ruling PiS Party Leading in Parliamentary Election, Likely Short of Majority - Exit Poll
The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) in Poland is leading the parliament elections but will fall short of a majority according to an exit poll.
The PiS party is followed by the Civic Coalition headed by former European Council President Donald Tusk with 31.6% of the vote, the poll also read. As many as five parties are expected to make it to the parliament after the Sunday election, an exit poll by Ipsos said. It added that the opposition could get the majority of the seats in the parliament and receive a mandate to form the government if it manages to form a coalition.
19:54 GMT 15.10.2023
© AP Photo / Michal DyjukSupporters of the Third Way, a coalition of the centrist Poland 2050 party and the agrarian Polish People's Party celebrate at the electoral headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) headed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski is leading the parliament elections with 36.8% of the vote, an exit poll provided by broadcaster Telewizja Polska showed on Sunday.
The PiS party is followed by the Civic Coalition headed by former European Council President Donald Tusk with 31.6% of the vote, the poll also read.
As many as five parties are expected to make it to the parliament after the Sunday election, an exit poll by Ipsos said. It added that the opposition could get the majority of the seats in the parliament and receive a mandate to form the government if it manages to form a coalition.
If the exit poll proves accurate, the PiS party would receive 200 seats in the 460-seat parliament. The Civic Coalition would get 163 seats, but could form a majority with the Third Way coalition and the New Left to command up to 248 seats.
