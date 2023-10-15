https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/polands-ruling-pis-party-leading-in-parliamentary-election-likely-short-of-majority---exit-poll-1114217565.html

Poland's Ruling PiS Party Leading in Parliamentary Election, Likely Short of Majority - Exit Poll

The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) in Poland is leading the parliament elections but will fall short of a majority according to an exit poll.

The PiS party is followed by the Civic Coalition headed by former European Council President Donald Tusk with 31.6% of the vote, the poll also read. As many as five parties are expected to make it to the parliament after the Sunday election, an exit poll by Ipsos said. It added that the opposition could get the majority of the seats in the parliament and receive a mandate to form the government if it manages to form a coalition.If the exit poll proves accurate, the PiS party would receive 200 seats in the 460-seat parliament. The Civic Coalition would get 163 seats, but could form a majority with the Third Way coalition and the New Left to command up to 248 seats.

