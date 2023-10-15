https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/republika-srpska-seeking-to-sign-deal-on-russian-gas-supplies-by-end-of-2023---prime-minister-1114218476.html
Republika Srpska Seeking to Sign Deal on Russian Gas Supplies by End of 2023 - Prime Minister
The Prime Minister of Republika Srpska, Radovan Viskovic, said that he expects to sign a deal for long-term supplies for Russian gas.
On Thursday, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed with Viskovic the conclusion of a long-term contract for the supply of Russian gas to the republic. "We expect that we will sign an agreement on long-term gas supplies from the Russian Federation before the end of this year. We received confirmation during a meeting with Mr. Novak, which was also attended by Gazprom management. Now we are at the negotiation stage and believe that there will be no problems on this issue," Viskovic said in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republika Srpska expects to sign an agreement on long-term gas supplies from Russia before the end of the year, Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic said.
On Thursday, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed with Viskovic the conclusion of a long-term contract for the supply of Russian gas to the republic.
"We expect that we will sign an agreement on long-term gas supplies from the Russian Federation before the end of this year. We received confirmation during a meeting with Mr. Novak, which was also attended by Gazprom management. Now we are at the negotiation stage and believe that there will be no problems on this issue," Viskovic said in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.