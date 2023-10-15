https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/republika-srpska-seeking-to-sign-deal-on-russian-gas-supplies-by-end-of-2023---prime-minister-1114218476.html

Republika Srpska Seeking to Sign Deal on Russian Gas Supplies by End of 2023 - Prime Minister

Republika Srpska Seeking to Sign Deal on Russian Gas Supplies by End of 2023 - Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of Republika Srpska, Radovan Viskovic, said that he expects to sign a deal for long-term supplies for Russian gas.

2023-10-15T22:01+0000

2023-10-15T22:01+0000

2023-10-15T22:01+0000

russia

russian federation

gazprom

alexander novak

russia

republika srpska

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104559/86/1045598612_0:94:1000:657_1920x0_80_0_0_b04138669a646e5976157df77177358c.jpg

On Thursday, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed with Viskovic the conclusion of a long-term contract for the supply of Russian gas to the republic. "We expect that we will sign an agreement on long-term gas supplies from the Russian Federation before the end of this year. We received confirmation during a meeting with Mr. Novak, which was also attended by Gazprom management. Now we are at the negotiation stage and believe that there will be no problems on this issue," Viskovic said in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.

russian federation

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

republika srpska relationship with russia, russian gas sales