Russian Air Defense Destroys 27 Ukrainian Drones - Defense Ministry
Russian air defenses shot down 27 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones on Sunday morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
"Tonight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Twenty-seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by air defense systems, of which 18 over the Kursk Region and two over the Belgorod Region were destroyed in the air," the ministry said on Telegram.Ukraine has been targeting civilian areas in Russia using drone attacks in recent months, particularly in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.
