https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/russian-su-27-takes-to-air-after-us-drone-approaches-border-1114212491.html

Russian Su-27 Takes to Air After US Drone Approaches Border

Russian Su-27 Takes to Air After US Drone Approaches Border

The Russian armed forces have scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet after a US reconnaissance drone Global Hawk approached the Russian border in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that a violation of the border was prevented.

2023-10-15T11:13+0000

2023-10-15T11:13+0000

2023-10-15T11:13+0000

military

russia-nato showdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108508502_57:0:1337:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c596d8e3bd712e2e76597081d18ccbb0.png

"In order to identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter aircraft from the air defense duty force took to the air. The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance UAV," the ministry said. As the fighter jet approached the drone, it turned away from the border, and the Su-27 safely returned to the home airfield, the ministry said. The flight of the Russian jet was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters without crossing air routes and dangerous approach of foreign aircraft, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221219/fathers-and-sons-the-expansive-family-of-sukhois-su-27-flanker-fighter-jets-1105622677.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/russian-su-27-fighter-escorts-german-patrol-plane-over-baltic-sea-1109446879.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, su-27 drone, global hawk drone