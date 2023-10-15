https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/watch-russian-firepower-rain-destruction-upon-ukrainian-fortifications-1114209823.html

Watch Russian Firepower Rain Destruction Upon Ukrainian Fortifications

Watch Russian Firepower Rain Destruction Upon Ukrainian Fortifications

Artillery is often dubbed as “God of War” by military theorists and politicians for its pivotal role in conflicts. Ukrainian PoWs often recall that they were shocked by never-ending Russian cannonade that left no place for them to hide.

2023-10-15T12:00+0000

2023-10-15T12:00+0000

2023-10-15T12:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114208887_96:0:1333:696_1920x0_80_0_0_a1dc88c4955d430116862d3a173c20c4.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage showing artillery wiping out Ukrainian fortifications in the special military operation zone. Russia's artillery has been leveling fortified outposts and providing cover for shock troops, while annihilating enemy military equipment with ease. The actions of Russian artillerymen are coordinated via surveillance drones that help to fine-tune target acquisition for unleashing firepower, making the strikes precise and deadly.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian artillery destroys Ukrainian strongholds Russian artillery destroys (0:08) (0:16) Ukrainian strongholds and fortifications on the battlefield Fire adjustment is carried out by UAV operators. 2023-10-15T12:00+0000 true PT0M26S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, god of war, god of war russia, russian artillery