Watch Russian Firepower Rain Destruction Upon Ukrainian Fortifications
Watch Russian Firepower Rain Destruction Upon Ukrainian Fortifications
Watch Russian Firepower Rain Destruction Upon Ukrainian Fortifications
Artillery is often dubbed the “God of War” by military theorists and politicians for its pivotal role on the battlefield. Ukrainian POWs often recall that they were shocked by the never-ending Russian barrage of cannon fire that left no place for them to hide.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage showing artillery wiping out Ukrainian fortifications in the special military operation zone. Russia's artillery has been leveling fortified outposts and providing cover for shock troops, while annihilating enemy military equipment with ease. The actions of Russian artillerymen are coordinated via surveillance drones that help to fine-tune target acquisition for unleashing firepower, making the strikes precise and deadly.