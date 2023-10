https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/watch-russian-special-forces-vaporize-ukrainian-troops-with-kamikaze-drone-1114214585.html

Watch Russian Special Forces Vaporize Ukrainian Troops with Kamikaze Drone

Russia is actively using kamikaze drones in special military operation zone in order to carry out high-precision strikes.

Sputnik has obtained footage depicting a Russian Special Forces unit called Viking in combat action. The troops located a Ukrainian trench in Artemovsk direction and blasted it to pieces with a loitering munition, otherwise known as a kamikaze drone. Kamikaze drones are intelligent projectiles that can passively wait for hours looking for prey. After locating its target, the drone rushes towards it and the built-in warhead detonates, destroying the enemy. Kamikaze drones are cheaper than regular UAVs and smarter than cruise missiles.

