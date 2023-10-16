China's Belt and Road Forum: Countdown to Kickoff as World Leaders Arrive
The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that President Xi Jinping would attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, where he is due to deliver a keynote speech.
Beijing is hosting the Third Belt and Road Forum on October 17-18, an event that will be attended by a whole array of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the gathering will be held under the slogan “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity”.Сheck out Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more about the world leaders arriving in Beijing and the final preparations for the event.
Сheck out Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more about the world leaders arriving in Beijing and the final preparations for the event.