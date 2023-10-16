International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/1114225726.html
China's Belt and Road Forum: Countdown to Kickoff as World Leaders Arrive
China's Belt and Road Forum: Countdown to Kickoff as World Leaders Arrive
The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that President Xi Jinping would attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, where he is due to deliver a keynote speech.
2023-10-16T11:23+0000
2023-10-16T11:23+0000
china
beijing
belt and road initiative
forum
cooperation
airport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114225896_0:25:3078:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ee3b73122bbd87c1834ef2e101fe1d.jpg
Beijing is hosting the Third Belt and Road Forum on October 17-18, an event that will be attended by a whole array of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the gathering will be held under the slogan “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity”.Сheck out Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more about the world leaders arriving in Beijing and the final preparations for the event.
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114225896_106:0:2837:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fed04cb960de5f94ad5ef8ae38120bf7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
third belt and road forum in beijing, arrival of world leadrers in beijing, journalists' preparations for third belt and road forum in beijing
third belt and road forum in beijing, arrival of world leadrers in beijing, journalists' preparations for third belt and road forum in beijing

China's Belt and Road Forum: Countdown to Kickoff as World Leaders Arrive

11:23 GMT 16.10.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that President Xi Jinping would attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, where he is due to deliver a keynote speech.
Beijing is hosting the Third Belt and Road Forum on October 17-18, an event that will be attended by a whole array of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the gathering will be held under the slogan “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity”.
Сheck out Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more about the world leaders arriving in Beijing and the final preparations for the event.
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A man poses next to an installation of the Third Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation in Beijing.

A man poses next to an installation of the Third Belt and Road Forum for Int&#x27;l Cooperation in Beijing. - Sputnik International
1/10
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A man poses next to an installation of the Third Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation in Beijing.

© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Belt and Road gathering scheduled for October 17-18.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Belt and Road gathering scheduled for October 17-18. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Belt and Road gathering scheduled for October 17-18.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Waitresses preparing for a gala dining event at the media center near a display depicting China's Silk Road at the National Convention Center in the Chinese capital.

Waitresses preparing for a gala dining event at the media center near a display depicting China&#x27;s Silk Road at the National Convention Center in the Chinese capital. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Waitresses preparing for a gala dining event at the media center near a display depicting China's Silk Road at the National Convention Center in the Chinese capital.

© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Honor guards wait for the arrival of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso at Beijing’s international airport.

Honor guards wait for the arrival of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso at Beijing’s international airport. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Honor guards wait for the arrival of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso at Beijing’s international airport.

© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

Chile's President Gabriel Boric descends from his plane after landing in China to attend the Beijing forum.

Chile&#x27;s President Gabriel Boric descends from his plane after landing in China to attend the Beijing forum. - Sputnik International
5/10
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

Chile's President Gabriel Boric descends from his plane after landing in China to attend the Beijing forum.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Journalists are seen prepping for the Belt and Road event at the China National Convention Center.

Journalists are seen prepping for the Belt and Road event at the China National Convention Center. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Journalists are seen prepping for the Belt and Road event at the China National Convention Center.

© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at Beijing’s airport.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at Beijing’s airport. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at Beijing’s airport.

© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A passer-by takes photos of a Belt and Road Forum installation.

A passer-by takes photos of a Belt and Road Forum installation. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A passer-by takes photos of a Belt and Road Forum installation.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Foreign journalists wait for the first press conference ahead of the Beijing gathering.

Foreign journalists wait for the first press conference ahead of the Beijing gathering. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Foreign journalists wait for the first press conference ahead of the Beijing gathering.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Staff getting ready for the Beijing Belt and Road Forum.

Staff getting ready for the Beijing Belt and Road Forum. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Staff getting ready for the Beijing Belt and Road Forum.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала