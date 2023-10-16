International
Fuel Reserves in Gaza Hospitals to Last About 24 Hours - OCHA
Fuel reserves in Gaza hospitals are expected to last another 24 hours, then the lives of thousands of patients would be at risk, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Sunday.
"Fuel reserves at all hospitals across Gaza are expected to last for about additional 24 hours. The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk," the agency said in a statement. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.
Fuel Reserves in Gaza Hospitals to Last About 24 Hours - OCHA

05:54 GMT 16.10.2023 (Updated: 05:57 GMT 16.10.2023)
Fuel reserves in Gaza hospitals are expected to last another 24 hours, then the lives of thousands of patients would be at risk, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Sunday.
"Fuel reserves at all hospitals across Gaza are expected to last for about additional 24 hours. The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk," the agency said in a statement.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.
