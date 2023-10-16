https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/fuel-reserves-in-gaza-hospitals-to-last-about-24-hours---ocha-1114221569.html

Fuel Reserves in Gaza Hospitals to Last About 24 Hours - OCHA

Fuel Reserves in Gaza Hospitals to Last About 24 Hours - OCHA

Fuel reserves in Gaza hospitals are expected to last another 24 hours, then the lives of thousands of patients would be at risk, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Sunday.

2023-10-16T05:54+0000

2023-10-16T05:54+0000

2023-10-16T05:57+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

israel

gaza strip

hamas

un office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs (ocha)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081809560_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_a6ac1013352079f8c580db238bfe73f8.jpg

"Fuel reserves at all hospitals across Gaza are expected to last for about additional 24 hours. The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk," the agency said in a statement. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/gaza-hospital-will-be-mass-grave-if-generators-fuel-runs-out-director-warns-1114209219.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east crisis, israel-palestine conflict, gaza strip crisis, palestine hospitals, gaza strip hospitals