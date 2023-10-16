https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/iraqi-parliament-calls-for-meeting-of-arab-inter-parliamentary-union-over-palestine-1114219870.html
Iraqi Parliament Calls for Meeting of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Over Palestine
The Iraqi parliament called for an Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Baghdad to develop a unified position on the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Iraqi Parliament Calls for Meeting of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Over Palestine
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - The Iraqi parliament, at a special meeting on the situation in Palestine, called on Sunday for an emergency session of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Baghdad to develop a position on the situation in the Gaza Strip.
"At its meeting, the Iraqi House of Representatives condemned the policy of killings, forced displacement of Palestinians and demolitions of houses, reaffirming the right of Palestinians to defend their land and rights. We call on the Iraqi government to take all measures to provide support and assistance to the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip. [We] call on brotherly Arab parliaments to hold an emergency session of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Baghdad in order to take a position that would reflect the will of the Arab peoples," a statement read.
In addition, the Iraqi parliament called on the United Nations to "immediately begin working to open humanitarian aid delivery points for the Palestinian people, and to take responsibility and take all necessary actions to stop the escalation, killings and displacement of the Palestinian people."
Iraq also decided to open official institutions to collect public and private donations to help the Palestinian people.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.