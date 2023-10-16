International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/kennedy-jr-planning-to-issue-new-class-of-mortgages-to-tackle-skyrocketing-house-prices-1114220016.html
Kennedy Jr. Planning to Issue New Class of Mortgages to Tackle Skyrocketing House Prices
Kennedy Jr. Planning to Issue New Class of Mortgages to Tackle Skyrocketing House Prices
Independent candidate for US President Robert F. Kennedy Jr said on Sunday that he plans to issue new mortgage types to lower costs for first time buyers and tackle companies like Blackrock
2023-10-16T03:06+0000
2023-10-16T03:06+0000
americas
blackrock
republicans
gaza
israel
robert f. kennedy jr
2024 us presidential election
housing costs
mortgage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112149292_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9b77c631f3c7f75cca15489383c821f2.jpg
In the past two years, house prices in the United States have increased from $215,000 to $400,000. At the same time, the mortgages grew from 3% to 7%, while American young adults were busy repaying their college loans. He noted that companies like BlackRock compete with American youth because, thanks to its perfect credit score, the company ended up paying 30% less in real estate prices, while young people who have no or poor credit history, end up paying high fees. Kennedy also spoke about other issues, such as the climate, mental illness, and homelessness, and touched upon Israel and Gaza. Kennedy would like to continue helping Israel because "if Israel were to disappear, if accurate, would be filled by the Chinese and Russians, who would then control 90% of the globe," the candidate said. This would be dangerous for the US and world’s security interests, he explained. Kennedy is a presidential candidate for the 2024 race who decided to run independently of the two major parties - the Republicans and Democrats. Kennedy explained that there is a "rising tide of discontent" in the US, wanting to make a "new declaration of independence" — from corporations, the media, and the two major political parties.
americas
gaza
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112149292_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c0723afc0e83013481a534557838698.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
robert f kennedy, home prices, mortgage prices, how to get the cost of housing down, rfk jr. campaign
robert f kennedy, home prices, mortgage prices, how to get the cost of housing down, rfk jr. campaign

Kennedy Jr. Planning to Issue New Class of Mortgages to Tackle Skyrocketing House Prices

03:06 GMT 16.10.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyRobert F. Kennedy, Jr., returns to the witness table during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., returns to the witness table during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (Sputnik) - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Sunday that he plans to issue new types of mortgages to deal with skyrocketing house prices that American citizens cannot afford.
In the past two years, house prices in the United States have increased from $215,000 to $400,000. At the same time, the mortgages grew from 3% to 7%, while American young adults were busy repaying their college loans.
"First of all, I'm going to work on changing the tax code to make it less advantageous for those companies to own 10,000 homes … I'm going to issue a new class of mortgages at 3% interest, and I'm going to do this without driving up the budget and the way so that American individuals who want to get into the single-family homes can get one of these special mortgages," Kennedy told the audience during his "Independent Tour" in Tennessee.
He noted that companies like BlackRock compete with American youth because, thanks to its perfect credit score, the company ended up paying 30% less in real estate prices, while young people who have no or poor credit history, end up paying high fees.
Kennedy also spoke about other issues, such as the climate, mental illness, and homelessness, and touched upon Israel and Gaza.
Kennedy would like to continue helping Israel because "if Israel were to disappear, if accurate, would be filled by the Chinese and Russians, who would then control 90% of the globe," the candidate said.
This would be dangerous for the US and world’s security interests, he explained.
Kennedy is a presidential candidate for the 2024 race who decided to run independently of the two major parties - the Republicans and Democrats. Kennedy explained that there is a "rising tide of discontent" in the US, wanting to make a "new declaration of independence" — from corporations, the media, and the two major political parties.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала