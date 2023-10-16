International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/rafah-border-crossing-on-egypt-gaza-border-to-be-opened-on-monday-morning---reports-1114221011.html
Rafah Border Crossing on Egypt-Gaza Border to Be Opened on Monday Morning - Reports
Rafah Border Crossing on Egypt-Gaza Border to Be Opened on Monday Morning - Reports
The Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt will be opened to all foreigners stranded in the conflict-ridden region on October 16, the news broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a Palestinian official.
2023-10-16T05:05+0000
2023-10-16T05:05+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
palestine
gaza strip
hamas
middle east
egypt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114055615_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_15a80b93f0cb7d5939a518e5ac6a5e77.jpg
The report added that the border crossing would be opened at 06:00 GMT. Simultaneously with the start of allowing foreigners through the border crossing, the supply of humanitarian aid from Egypt to Gaza will begin, the broadcaster reported. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Many countries have been evacuating their nationals from the conflict zone since the start of hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/roots-of-israel-hamas-conflict-1114064324.html
israel
palestine
gaza strip
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114055615_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cdac9b4a0af3597a06edbba78184531f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, rafah border, egypt-gaza border
palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, rafah border, egypt-gaza border

Rafah Border Crossing on Egypt-Gaza Border to Be Opened on Monday Morning - Reports

05:05 GMT 16.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAID KHATIBThis picture taken on February 10, 2020 shows a rainbow in the sky above Rafah on a rainy day at sunset in the southern Gaza Strip.
This picture taken on February 10, 2020 shows a rainbow in the sky above Rafah on a rainy day at sunset in the southern Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAID KHATIB
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt will be opened to all foreigners stranded in the conflict-ridden region on October 16, the news broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a Palestinian official.
The report added that the border crossing would be opened at 06:00 GMT.
Simultaneously with the start of allowing foreigners through the border crossing, the supply of humanitarian aid from Egypt to Gaza will begin, the broadcaster reported.
Map of Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
Sputnik Explains
Roots of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
10 October, 13:29 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Many countries have been evacuating their nationals from the conflict zone since the start of hostilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала