Rafah Border Crossing on Egypt-Gaza Border to Be Opened on Monday Morning - Reports
The Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt will be opened to all foreigners stranded in the conflict-ridden region on October 16, the news broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a Palestinian official.
The report added that the border crossing would be opened at 06:00 GMT. Simultaneously with the start of allowing foreigners through the border crossing, the supply of humanitarian aid from Egypt to Gaza will begin, the broadcaster reported. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Many countries have been evacuating their nationals from the conflict zone since the start of hostilities.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt will be opened to all foreigners stranded in the conflict-ridden region on October 16, the news broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a Palestinian official.
The report added that the border crossing would be opened at 06:00 GMT.
Simultaneously with the start of allowing foreigners through the border crossing, the supply of humanitarian aid from Egypt to Gaza will begin, the broadcaster reported.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On Monday, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Many countries have been evacuating their nationals from the conflict zone since the start of hostilities.