Russian Army Snuffs Out Ukrainian Drones Over Artemovsk

Russian air defenses are considered to be one of most sophisticated in the world and they proved to be quiet useful during special military operation, destroying drones and intercepting Ukrainian missiles.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage that shows Airborne Troops defending the skies over Artemovsk (also known as Bakhmut) with air defense missiles designed to obliterate drones. The Ukrainian military uses UAVs to conduct reconnaissance and bomb Russian positions.Russian servicemen set up observation points for early detection of enemy drones, and upon pinpointing any aircraft, the “Strela-10” (Arrow-10) missiles eliminate them. The nation's airborne troops have been vaporizing dozens of Ukrainian UAVs every day, with one unit wiping out over 50 drones in one month.

