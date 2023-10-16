https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/russian-foreign-minister-to-visit-north-korea-from-october-18-19---moscow-1114224877.html
Russian Foreign Minister to Visit North Korea From October 18-19 - Moscow
"From October 18-19, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the statement read.Earlier North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia’s Far East where he held talks with Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to North Korea from October 18-19, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.
"From October 18-19, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the statement read.
Earlier North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia’s Far East where he held talks with Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019.