UN's Palestinian Refugee Agency Says 14 of Its Members Killed in Gaza
Fourteen members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East have been killed in the Gaza Strip the agency said.
2023-10-16T03:34+0000
2023-10-16T03:34+0000
2023-10-16T03:34+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114209048_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_807313bd9488467e1f88eb3a40dad8f4.jpg
On Thursday, the agency said that 12 of its employees were killed in Gaza. He also added that at least "400,000 displaced people are now in UNRWA schools and buildings," and the situation is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114209048_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_509f3fc96c4cea0dfeff42ab0d0e059d.jpg
unrwa members killed, israeli airstrikes on refugees, un members killed in gaza
UN's Palestinian Refugee Agency Says 14 of Its Members Killed in Gaza
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Sunday that 14 of the organization’s staff were killed in the Gaza Strip.
On Thursday, the agency said that 12 of its employees were killed in Gaza.
"We, as UNRWA, have already lost 14 staff members. They were teachers, engineers, guards and psychologists, an engineer and a gynecologist," Lazzarini said in a statement, adding that most of the organization's 13,000 employees in the Gaza Strip were forced to leave their homes.
He also added that at least "400,000 displaced people are now in UNRWA schools and buildings," and the situation is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe.
"Imposing a siege and bombarding civilian infrastructure in a densely populated area will not bring peace and security to the region," Lazzarini said.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.