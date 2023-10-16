https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/uns-palestinian-refugee-agency-says-14-of-its-members-killed-in-gaza-1114220225.html

UN's Palestinian Refugee Agency Says 14 of Its Members Killed in Gaza

Fourteen members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East have been killed in the Gaza Strip the agency said.

On Thursday, the agency said that 12 of its employees were killed in Gaza. He also added that at least "400,000 displaced people are now in UNRWA schools and buildings," and the situation is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.

