Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's Krasnopol Artillery System Wipe Out Polish Krab Howitzer
Artillery is believed to be a backbone of modern warfare and Russia has one of most advanced artilleries in the world. Have a look at Krasnopol – intelligent artillery munition that tears Ukrainian equipment apart.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a clip showing a Polish-made Krab artillery system getting wiped out by a Krasnopol projectile. The Krasnopol is a high-precision artillery munition enhanced with laser guidance. The projectile is used to obliterate tanks and even destroy enemy bunkers. It can be unleashed from different artillery systems, including howitzers and rocket launchers, reaching its target at a distance up to 20 km. The Krasnopol is an all-weather weapon whose destructive power and accuracy make it a valuable tool for the special military operation.
13:41 GMT 16.10.2023
Artillery is believed to be the backbone of modern warfare, and Russia has one of the world's most advanced artillery systems. Take a look at the Krasnopol – a laser-guided weapon system that rips Ukrainian equipment apart.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a clip showing a Polish-made Krab artillery system getting wiped out by a Krasnopol projectile. The Krasnopol is a high-precision artillery munition enhanced with laser guidance. The projectile is used to obliterate tanks and even destroy enemy bunkers. It can be unleashed from different artillery systems, including howitzers and rocket launchers, reaching its target at a distance up to 20 km. The Krasnopol is an all-weather weapon whose destructive power and accuracy make it a valuable tool for the special military operation.
