Ecuador & Poland Elections Results, US Economy, and Israeli Strikes on Gaza

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a partial gag order placed on Donald Trump, and Israel telling President Zelensky not to visit.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute George Szamuely about the elections of Poland, Poland's Law and Justice party wants fewer migrants, and Poland will not change much on support for Ukraine. George talked about the amount of people who voted in the Polish elections and the political stuns from the Law and Justice party in Poland.Rachel spoke with Latin American journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the elections in Ecuador, the violence in Ecuador, and how social media played a big part in this election. Esteban talked about the election win for Daniel Noboa and how the thirty-five-year-old has upset the expected winner of the elections.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian Mark Frost about Janet Yellen's comments on America funding two wars, Biden's energy policy has been a tax on the working class, and Biden has zero political victories. Mark described the insane comment by Janet Yellen and her belief that America can fund multiple wars at once.Rachel spoke with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the situation in Gaza, international communities are worried about the situation in Gaza, and the West has allowed Israel to cleanse and bomb Gaza. Mark talked about the West giving Israel the green light to bomb Gaza and Israel blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

