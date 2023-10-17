https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/gaza-on-edge-as-world-awaits-israeli-military-offensive-1114237485.html

Gaza on Edge as World Awaits Israeli Military Offensive

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the imminent Israeli military offensive in the densely-populated Gaza Strip.

Gaza on Edge as World Awaits Israeli Military Offensive On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the imminent Israeli military offensive in the densely-populated Gaza Strip.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to International Relations and Security Specialist Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's ongoing offensive in the key town of Avdeyevka, along with the Polish elections that are being monitored closely in the European Union.In the second hour, Palestinian human rights activist Issa Amro spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the impending Israeli military operation to eliminate the Hamas Movement.In the last half of the second hour, Fault Lines discussed the results of the Ecuadorian presidential election with journalist Esteban Carrillo, who offered his analysis on the winner and his potential to lead the South American nation out of its current crime cycle.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by former US Congressman Alan Grayson to talk about congressman Jim Jordan's chances of winning the Speakership, despite reports that he does not have the support needed to win the vote.The show concluded with Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams, who spoke to Fault Lines about the US ability to fund both the Ukrainian conflict and Israeli military offensive.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

