IDF Says Eliminated 4 Alleged Fighters Attempting to Cross Border From Lebanon

he Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday it had eliminated four people who attempted to cross the fence on the border with Lebanon and plant an explosive device.

Tensions have been on the rise along the Israeli-Lebanese border since Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel in early October. The Israeli army has repeatedly shelled the border area in the past days, killing a journalist and wounding six others last Friday. On Monday, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah said that it carried out strikes on five Israeli army posts along the Israeli-Lebanese border, while the IDF said it returned the fire.

