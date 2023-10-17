https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/israeli-ground-invasion-in-gaza-imminent-us-congress-dysfunction-1114241465.html

Israeli Ground Invasion in Gaza Imminent, US Congress Dysfunction

Israeli Ground Invasion in Gaza Imminent, US Congress Dysfunction

Accusations of antisemitism get The Guardian’s longtime cartoonist fired, and MSNBC is accused of sidelining Muslim journalists.

2023-10-17T04:03+0000

2023-10-17T04:03+0000

2023-10-17T09:49+0000

political misfits

radio

israel

palestine

speaker

lebanon

ukraine

christopher steele

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114241306_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4a097c27a13e4bb7a831e2921469c530.png

Israeli Ground Invasion in Gaza Imminent, US Congress Dysfunction Accusations of antisemitism get The Guardian’s longtime cartoonist fired, and MSNBC is accused of sidelining Muslim journalists.

Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the impending Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip and why it has not yet commenced, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future, the hellish situation within Gaza, the possibility of exchange of prisoners in the ongoing war, who stands to lose if Iran and the US are drawn into the conflict, the ongoing political battle over Palestine and Israel being waged across the United States, and whether Israel can succeed in completely crushing Hamas.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses what is underway on the frontlines in Ukraine, reports of weapons trade between North Korea and Russia, how much US Congressional dysfunction affects the flow of military aid to Kiev, what to make of a Congressman’s decision to wear an Israeli army uniform to work, Russia’s position on the Israeli siege of Gaza, and what to expect from Donald Trump’s lawsuit against “dodgy dossier” author Christopher Steele in London.Former Colorado County Commissioner and writer Arn Menconi discusses tomorrow's vote for a Speaker of the House of Representatives amid leadership chaos in Congress, an update on 2024 election fundraising numbers, why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is seeing big donors pull back, why climate advocacy groups are spending tens of millions to reelect Joe Biden, and MSNBC quietly removing all of their Muslim anchors.The Misfits also discuss whether Sam Bankman-Fried will testify in his own fraud trial, rumors that Oprah Winfrey considered getting into the 2020 presidential race, and life expectancy divergences in the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

lebanon

ukraine

gaza

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, israeli invasion of the gaza strip, israeli - palestine conflict, 2024 election