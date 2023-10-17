https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/mongolias-foreign-policy-priority-development-of-relations-with-russia---president-1114260963.html
Mongolia’s Foreign Policy Priority Development of Relations With Russia - President
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said on Tuesday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that a priority of his country's foreign policy is development of relations with Russia.
"The priority of our foreign policy has always been the development of relations with Russia. For many centuries we have treated the Russian people with warmth and friendship," the Mongolian leader said, adding that his country is interested in cooperation with Russia in the fields of energy and transport. Khurelsukh also invited Putin to visit Mongolia.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said on Tuesday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that a priority of his country’s foreign policy is development of relations with Russia.
"The priority of our foreign policy has always been the development of relations with Russia. For many centuries we have treated the Russian people with warmth and friendship," the Mongolian leader said, adding that his country is interested in cooperation with Russia in the fields of energy and transport.
Khurelsukh also invited Putin to visit Mongolia.