https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/putin-meets-hungarian-pm-orban-on-sidelines-of-forum-in-china-1114253831.html
Putin Meets Hungarian PM Orban on Sidelines of Forum in China
Putin Meets Hungarian PM Orban on Sidelines of Forum in China
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Tuesday.
2023-10-17T09:19+0000
2023-10-17T09:19+0000
2023-10-17T09:19+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
hungary
viktor orban
belt and road initiative
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103490/09/1034900994_0:0:2825:1589_1920x0_80_0_0_05259f426e3c01b5b8d36f9622a6b67e.jpg
“Despite the fact that in today’s geopolitical conditions the opportunities for maintaining contacts and developing relations are very limited, nevertheless, it cannot but cause satisfaction that our relations with many European countries are maintained and developed. One of such countries is Hungary,” Putin said at the meeting with Orban.
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103490/09/1034900994_94:0:2825:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02d6c7bf59b90e2f610388f2b9082d36.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, viktor orban, hungary putin, putin orban, belt and road putin
vladimir putin, viktor orban, hungary putin, putin orban, belt and road putin
Putin Meets Hungarian PM Orban on Sidelines of Forum in China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Tuesday.
“Despite the fact that in today’s geopolitical conditions the opportunities for maintaining contacts and developing relations are very limited, nevertheless, it cannot but cause satisfaction that our relations with many European countries are maintained and developed. One of such countries is Hungary,” Putin said at the meeting with Orban.