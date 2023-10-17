https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/putin-meets-hungarian-pm-orban-on-sidelines-of-forum-in-china-1114253831.html

Putin Meets Hungarian PM Orban on Sidelines of Forum in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

“Despite the fact that in today’s geopolitical conditions the opportunities for maintaining contacts and developing relations are very limited, nevertheless, it cannot but cause satisfaction that our relations with many European countries are maintained and developed. One of such countries is Hungary,” Putin said at the meeting with Orban.

