Putin Meets With Heads of Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia in Beijing

Road and Belt Initiative is a Chinese project of enhancing Eurasian economic and trade ties via creation of new transport corridors. Representatives of more than 130 countries and 30 international organizations are expected to attend the forum.
Sputnik is reporting live from Beijing, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently meeting with Asian heads of state during the third Belt and Road forum.Putin is anticipated to hold meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith during the gathering.Vladimir Putin repeatedly emphasized the Global South's significance in light of the emerging multipolar world order and pledged to strengthen Russian connections with Asian nations. During the 8th Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok in September, he highlighted that Russia's ''trade with countries in the Asia-Pacific region rose by 13.7%'' and further increased by ''18.3% during the first half of this year.''Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
The Belt and Road Initiative is a Chinese project to strengthen Eurasian economic and trade ties via the creation of new transportation corridors. The October 17-18 forum is expected to be attended by representatives from over 130 countries and 30 international organizations.
Sputnik is reporting live from Beijing, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently meeting with Asian heads of state during the third Belt and Road forum.
Putin is anticipated to hold meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith during the gathering.
Vladimir Putin repeatedly emphasized the Global South's significance in light of the emerging multipolar world order and pledged to strengthen Russian connections with Asian nations. During the 8th Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok in September, he highlighted that Russia's ''trade with countries in the Asia-Pacific region rose by 13.7%'' and further increased by ''18.3% during the first half of this year.''
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!